Sweet Child O' Mine
Nov 19
Roger’s Bacon
Announcing the Society of Teen Scientists
Nov 11
Roger’s Bacon
HACK THE VATICAN
Nov 7
Roger’s Bacon
October 2025
a wild god who waits for us
Oct 31
Roger’s Bacon
American Gods
Oct 14
Roger’s Bacon
a laughing god, a dancing god
Liber Ludens #5
Oct 2
Roger’s Bacon
September 2025
there are elves in the woods
a comment on "The whispering ones" by Sam Kriss
Sep 10
Roger’s Bacon
MAD LADS
a picture party
Sep 5
Roger’s Bacon
August 2025
A New Cosmogony
Liber Ludens #4
Aug 23
Roger’s Bacon
The Dawn of Play
Liber Ludens #3
Aug 13
Roger’s Bacon
July 2025
Play is the only way (paradise theory)
Liber Ludens #2
Jul 26
Roger’s Bacon
WILD, WILD WOMEN: FEMME FATALES (PART 4)
a picture party
Jul 22
Roger’s Bacon
