In lieu of my usual Halloween post (2023, 2024), a small auditory offering.

I really liked the recently released psychological horror film Rabbit Trap. I liked it so much that I wrote a poem and recorded myself reciting it over a thematic score from the films’s otherworldly soundtrack.

title: a wild god who waits for us

music: “Theme Three” by Lucrecia Dalt

words: ya boi RB

0:00 -3:30

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

- - -

Also, here are some sp0o0o0o0oky pictures. Enjoy.