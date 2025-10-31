a wild god who waits for us
In lieu of my usual Halloween post (2023, 2024), a small auditory offering.
I really liked the recently released psychological horror film Rabbit Trap. I liked it so much that I wrote a poem and recorded myself reciting it over a thematic score from the films’s otherworldly soundtrack.
title: a wild god who waits for us
music: “Theme Three” by Lucrecia Dalt
words: ya boi RB
- - -
Also, here are some sp0o0o0o0oky pictures. Enjoy.
there is a child in a secret forest who has no name
with knees on earth, she prays for us
a wild god who waits for us
May the holy madness of the hills
save them from themselves
May the shining void within
save them from their sin
let the machine rot
let the system spoil
become old in me
trust in my soil
below the stone
below the mud,
a starflame sings
deep in the blood
beneath the flesh
beneath the breath
an unspeakable mystery
neither love nor death
o’ wanderer, hearken to my call
there are still too many things that do not yet exist
go forth and bring forth
let nothing resist
Ah, heard about Rabbit Trap from the Weird Studies podcast, definitely going to watch it now.