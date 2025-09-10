Secretorum

Secretorum

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claraschelling's avatar
claraschelling
Sep 11, 2025

The phenomenon really seems to be something like absolute infinity reminding the finite that everything that happens serves a purpose that is not limited by anything other than what ultimately assists that purpose. It's freedom reminding that bondage always serves - ought always serve, as we ourselves choose to practice it - freedom. Hence the bondage of the cross and the freedom of the resurrection - the unity of absolute constriction and absolute release - as what can only be the final symbol of reality itself's story.

The mistake of every localized interpretation - the CIA, aliens, time travelers - is precisely stopping one's interpretation before it results in metanoia, and thus communion with the truly universal - with the spaceless, timeless light.

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Nathan Keller's avatar
Nathan Keller
Sep 10, 2025

I only wonder, almost the only events of formative power that stick in my crevasse, why were the hugos and barbarosas in the Holy Roman empire seemingly such dolts? Every decision that I read came out of that arrangements seems out of tune with like-a town that would function to assist its denizens to live to 26? Was there a severe death cult there?

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