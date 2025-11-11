I am excited to announce the Society of Teen Scientists (SoTS), a new venture from my dear friend and Seeds of Science co-founder Dr. Sergey Samsonau. While SoTS is not formally affiliated with SoS, it certainly shares in their mission of nurturing the earliest stages of science. Please share with any students or teachers that might be interested in the society—any and all support from the Secretorum audience will be greatly appreciated!

To grow as scientists, students need to conduct authentic research, yet they rarely have access to the infrastructure that supports such work and makes it possible. The Society of Teen Scientists (SoTS) was created to provide young scientists with the tools, resources, and opportunities they need to conduct and disseminate research that contributes to the advancement of human knowledge.

1. Tools for Research

AI Research Mentor – Step-by-step guidance through the entire scientific process, from forming research questions to preparing manuscripts for publication

Personalized Research Profile – An automatically generated portfolio showcasing your ongoing work through progress reports, literature reviews, data visualizations, and more. It serves as authentic proof-of-work—perfect for college applications. Profiles are private by default—members share them only when they choose

2. Share Your Work

Proceedings of the Society of Teen Scientists (coming soon!) – A peer-reviewed scientific journal featuring original research articles written and reviewed by teen scientists.

World of Teen Science (now accepting submissions!) – Our digital popular science magazine featuring news articles and essays from our members.

note to readers: you can subscribe now to the SoTS newsletter, a monthly digest of articles published in the Proceedings and World.

3. Connect with the Scientific Community

Q&A Webinars with researchers from academia and industry

Annual Meeting (April 10, 2026) – Present your research, connect with peers, and network with scientists at our inaugural meeting held physically on the campus of New York University and virtually.

Research Opportunities – Learn about internships, summer programs, conferences, and other opportunities in members-only communications.

Join now!

Visit teenscientists.org to learn more and join as a founding member.

Premier Founding Members (first 100):

$1/month for life

Beta access to AI Research Mentor and Research Profile

Lifetime discounted rate for AI Research Mentor

All membership benefits (see above)

Founding Members (members 101–1000):

$2/month for life

Beta access to Research Profile

Lifetime discounted rate for AI Research Mentor

All membership benefits

Questions? Read our FAQ or contact us at team@teenscientists.org.