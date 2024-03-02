Secretorum

Secretorum

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brennan Lawson's avatar
Brennan Lawson
Mar 4, 2024

One of those articles which grabs me by the shoulders and shouts, "WAKE UP YOU DUMB FUCK," directly into my resigned and placid face. This is an increasingly rare occurrence but I'm not dead yet. Thanks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Roger’s Bacon
John Lawrence Aspden's avatar
John Lawrence Aspden
Mar 2, 2024Edited

> And even if you could, “you have no technology to demonstrate the existence of the waves, and everyone justifiably points out that the onus is on you to convince them.

Take the radio into a cave, or stand somewhere where the radio is shielded, and the voices will stop. That should convince people that there's something outside involved.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies by Roger’s Bacon and others
43 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Roger's Bacon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture