Secretorum

Secretorum

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vanechka's avatar
vanechka
Mar 26, 2025

does Heraclitus biopic exist? would love to see one, personally choosing Yorgos Lanthimos to direct.

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AEon to Z's avatar
AEon to Z
Apr 29, 2025

I've been working on an extended translation of this riddle. It's hard to capture all the aspects in a single line.

I am one.

I am the same.

I am fine.

I am a fool.

If you play—know this: you're with playing notes and stones.

αἰ—oh my.

Does the aeon play eternally?

As long as you play, you are playing.

As long as you play, I play.

As long as you play, you are a player who will win.

As long as all are children, we are playing forever.

To the players who play: the kingdom is a child.

What a player—what a king!

To the one who knows the game: the child is the king.

The kingdom listens clearly.

As a player plays, so plays the cosmos.

As the kingdom plays, so it is ruled.

So who's that playing the piano?

To live and to die—such a passionate realm!

I am a child of this kingdom.

Behold, the queen as its strength.

I am here too.

Suppose the first is the second winner.

Who plays, who passes?

"A child."

To that child belongs the kingdom.

Time is a child at play, moving pebbles.

"And who plays the piano?"

The kingdom as a child.

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