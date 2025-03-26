According to Diogenes Laërtius, Timon of Phlius called Heraclitus “the Riddler” (αἰνικτής; ainiktēs) a likely reference to an alleged similarity to Pythagorean riddles. Timon said Heraclitus wrote his book “rather unclearly” (asaphesteron); according to Timon, this was intended to allow only the “capable” to attempt it. By the time of Cicero, this epithet became “The Dark” (ὁ Σκοτεινός; ho Skoteinós) or “The Obscure” as he had spoken nimis obscurē (“too obscurely”) concerning nature and had done so deliberately in order to be misunderstood.

Diogenes Laertius claimed that by the end of his life Heraclitus had become a “complete misanthrope” who had retreated to a hermit-like existence in the mountains.

Apparently suffering from dropsy, a now-obsolete term which defined the accumulation of fluid in the body, he consulted physicians. True to his nature, however, he presented them with a riddle which they didn’t understand, asking “whether they were able to produce a drought after wet weather.”

Taking things into his own hands he tried to cure himself by covering himself in cow dung. It seems that the idea was that the heat from the dung would make the fluid evaporate, but he soon died covered in excrement. Diogenes Laertius goes on to state that according to Neanthes of Cyzicus, Heraclitus got trapped in the dung like quicksand and ended up being eaten by dogs.