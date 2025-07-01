Secretorum

Secretorum

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Cutler's avatar
Andrew Cutler
Jul 16

Don't want to be too propositional here, but I'm not convinced that:

>But this is only a dilemma if you believe that we haven’t already been defeated. In truth, we are already dead. We are shades—spectres, wraiths. This world is the underworld.

Reading about Hermes Trismegestris rn, and one of the things I enjoy is that the prison aspect of the material world is not as emphasizes as other gnostic traditions

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Roger’s Bacon
O.Elassal's avatar
O.Elassal
Jul 14

If ‘You’ is not your body, you transcend over the maze and its control.

You then descend into your body, and use it, unattached and willing to sacrifice it to win.

You finish your play in the game when your embodiment perishes.

Then the ‘You’ is assessed for how it played.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Roger's Bacon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture