Secretorum

Secretorum

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cliff Marticorena's avatar
Cliff Marticorena
4d

Started out as in interesting scientific article and ended with this mystery. Fascinating.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Roger’s Bacon
Chong Shao Hong's avatar
Chong Shao Hong
4d

Was this post written with AI?

Reply
Share
8 replies by Roger’s Bacon and others
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Roger's Bacon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture