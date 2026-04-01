Something is afoot. A guest post by our friends at LEGIONAUS.

Nicholas Lehmann is an Australian independent investigator and founder of LEGIONAUS, an open-source intelligence publication applying pattern recognition to institutional suppression and the space between what’s visible and what’s real.

Before I answer that question I want you to do something.

Open a new tab. Search for Mondaloy. Go ahead. I’ll wait.

Back? Okay.

So you found a patent from 2010. A single article from SpaceNews published in December 2017. Maybe a Reddit thread from eight years ago. And recently — if you searched today — some unsettling news about a missing NASA engineer and a vanished Air Force general that you weren’t expecting to find.

No Wikipedia page. No manufacturer datasheet. No YouTube explainers. No academic papers spanning decades. Almost nothing.

For a material sitting inside the engines launching America’s national security satellites. Right now. Today. As you read this.

That SpaceNews article — What is Mondaloy and why should you care? published December 20 2017 by Debra Werner — is essentially the whole public story. One journalist. One interview. One woman named Monica Jacinto talking quietly and precisely about the material she spent her career building.

It was published eight years ago. Nothing of substance has been written since.

So what is Mondaloy? And why can’t you find anything about it?

Let’s start at the beginning.

The Problem Nobody Could Solve

For decades American rocket engineers had a vulnerability they couldn’t close.

The Soviets had mastered oxygen-rich staged combustion engines — the most efficient rocket propulsion architecture known to science. America couldn’t replicate it. Not because of physics. Not because of funding. Because of metallurgy.

The environment inside a rocket preburner is extraordinary. Superheated high-pressure gas oxygen slamming through components at forces that would vaporise ordinary steel. The metals strong enough to hold that pressure were the metals that caught fire in the oxygen. The metals that didn’t catch fire were too weak to hold anything. Every alloy was a tradeoff that lost on one side or the other.

Most known burn-resistant alloys — like Monel K-500 — lacked sufficient strength for advanced staged-combustion engines. Most strong alloys ignited. The engineering community had been stuck at this tradeoff for decades.

This is why American national security satellites launched on Russian RD-180 engines for decades. A profound and embarrassing strategic dependency. Russia could theoretically hold American launch capability hostage at any moment of geopolitical tension.

Someone needed to find the compositional sweet spot. The alloy that was strong enough and oxygen-compatible enough simultaneously. Without coatings. Without compromise.

For a long time nobody could.

Two Women at Rockwell

Mid-1990s. Rockwell Science Center. California.

A metallurgist named Dallis Hardwick and her research assistant Monica Jacinto started working on the problem.

By the mid-1990s they found it. A nickel-based composition — primarily nickel at 55 to 75 percent, cobalt at 12 to 17 percent, chromium at 4 to 16 percent, and aluminium and titanium at 1 to 4 percent each — balanced with precision to sit in that oxygen-rich inferno without igniting and without cracking. Bare metal touching gas oxygen at extreme temperature and pressure. No coatings. No liners. Just the alloy itself doing what no alloy had managed to do before.

The key was finding the narrow window where burn resistance and structural strength coexist. The elements that boost strength normally reduce oxygen compatibility. The elements that prevent ignition normally sacrifice structural integrity. Hardwick and Jacinto found the point where both properties hold simultaneously. The patent describes alloys achieving tensile strength of at least 145,000 pounds per square inch while extinguishing at oxygen partial pressures at or above 4,000 psi — the exact conditions inside an oxygen-rich staged combustion preburner.

They called it Mondaloy.

The name is a portmanteau. Mon from Monica. Dal from Dallis.

In 1999 the Air Force Research Laboratory started funding the work. NASA followed. The lab-scale alloy became two production variants. Mondaloy 100 and Mondaloy 200. Different chemistries for different heat and pressure ranges.

And here’s the detail that makes it genuinely remarkable as an engineering achievement beyond the burn resistance alone. Mondaloy is optimised for additive manufacturing. 3D printing. This isn’t just about replacing a weaker alloy with a stronger one. It enables complex internal cooling channels and geometries built directly into rocket components — architectures that would be physically impossible to achieve with traditional casting or forging. A second patent, the turbopump patent US20170082070A1, explicitly references Mondaloy 100 and Mondaloy 200 by name in operational use — confirming this material moved from laboratory invention to deployed aerospace hardware.

The primary patent is public record. US 2010/0266442 A1. Burn-Resistant and High Tensile Strength Metal Alloys. Jacinto et al. Filed 2001. Published 2010.

Monica Jacinto spent the next twenty years shepherding it from a lab bench to production. In her own words from that 2017 SpaceNews interview — the only substantive public profile she ever received — keeping it funded continuously since the mid-90s was one of her team’s biggest feats. Programs come and go. She kept it alive.

Where to Find it

The AR1 engine. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s replacement for the Russian RD-180. Twelve components. Preburners. Turbine rotors. Turbine housings. Ducts. Lines. Hot gas manifolds. Every part that touches the fire.

The Hydrocarbon Boost Technology Demonstrator. The Air Force’s program for a reusable 250,000-pound-thrust engine.

Both programs. Air Force funded. National security launch capability.

America’s ability to put its own military satellites into orbit without depending on Russian engines runs on Mondaloy. Two women at Rockwell in the 1990s made that possible.

Why You Can’t Find It

Before we get to the people who built this technology I want to address the absence directly.

Why is there no Wikipedia page? Why does a strategic national asset with a public patent, two major Air Force programs, and a 2017 SpaceNews feature profile return almost nothing in public searches?

There is a clean, non-conspiratorial answer. And then there is what the clean answer doesn’t fully explain.

The clean answer is ITAR and JANNAF.

Most technical papers on Mondaloy’s composition and performance were published through JANNAF — the Joint Army-Navy-NASA-Air Force forum system — which requires US citizenship and a need-to-know clearance to access. These papers are not indexed by search engines. They are not accessible to Wikipedia editors. Mondaloy is governed by ITAR — International Traffic in Arms Regulations — as a critical national security technology. The specific composition ranges, processing parameters, and additive manufacturing procedures are now held as proprietary by L3Harris following their $4.7 billion acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne in July 2023.

There is also what might be called the Wikipedia paradox. Wikipedia’s notability guidelines require significant coverage in reliable independent secondary sources. Mondaloy has one primary patent and one substantive secondary source — the 2017 SpaceNews article. That’s insufficient for a Wikipedia entry regardless of the material’s actual strategic importance. Any attempt to create a page would be flagged for deletion as non-notable. The classification architecture produces the absence automatically. You don’t need to scrub what the system was never designed to make public.

This is real. It explains a substantial portion of the information void.

But it doesn’t explain why SpaceNews — which published a detailed feature profile in 2017 — never followed up. It doesn’t explain why Aviation Week, Defense News, and the AIAA produced nothing of substance after the initial announcement window closed. It doesn’t explain why the accessible public record thinned so completely for a material this strategically significant when comparable superalloys with similar classification sensitivities — Inconel, Waspaloy, René 41 — have Wikipedia pages, academic literature, and decades of accessible industry coverage.

The Sentinel Network, an independent OSINT publication doing some of the most rigorous open-source investigation currently being published, framed it precisely: the information environment around Mondaloy was deliberately thinned after it achieved its strategic purpose. Not total erasure — that would be conspicuous. Just enough removal so a normal search returns almost nothing useful.

The ITAR and JANNAF architecture explains the floor of the absence. It doesn’t explain the ceiling.

The Triangle

Now here is where the story changes texture entirely.

Three people formed the complete human chain of custody for this technology.

Dallis Hardwick. Co-invented Mondaloy at Rockwell with Monica Jacinto in the 1990s. Moved to the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio. By 2005 she was leading all materials research for advanced gas turbine engines. Her team — the AFRL Materials Directorate — was the government half of the Mondaloy program. Her team qualified the alloy on the government side. Every composition variant. Every certification. Retired in 2012 after a stage four cancer diagnosis. Continued mentoring through the AFRL Emeritus Program. She died on January 5 2014.

Monica Jacinto Reza. Co-invented Mondaloy. Held the patent. Spent thirty years as a Technical Fellow at Aerojet Rocketdyne — the highest technical rank in the company. Associate Fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics. She ran contractor production while Hardwick ran government qualification. The two women who invented the alloy together were running both ends of the pipeline putting it inside American rocket engines. Sometime between 2021 and 2024 — after the L3Harris acquisition closed in July 2023 — she moved quietly to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Under her family name Reza rather than the professional name Jacinto attached to her patents and publications. No announcement. No press release.

On June 22 2025 Monica Jacinto Reza went hiking in the Angeles National Forest. A route she walked every week. Clear weather. She waved at her companion thirty feet ahead of her on the ridgeline. He made a turn. Looked back eight minutes later.

She was gone.

FLIR thermal imaging swept the mountain. Found a bear. Found other searchers. Did not find a sixty-year-old woman in a bright red shirt on a familiar trail in clear weather. Scent dogs tracked her to a beanie in a ravine and then lost the trail completely. No exit scent in any direction. Hundreds of searchers across a forty to fifty mile radius over months. Nothing.

Four days after she vanished — while helicopters were still in the air — someone created a memorial page for her on Find a Grave. Memorial ID 284387277. Death date listed as June 22 2025. Remains: green burial. Green burial requires a body. No body had been found. No body has ever been found. The memorial creator’s profile is no longer publicly accessible.

JPL said nothing. NASA said nothing. Aerojet Rocketdyne said nothing. The AIAA said nothing. SpaceNews said nothing. The only public signal from inside the institutional world that knew who she was came from a single Reddit comment by a JPL employee. Something is not right about this story. She was one of theirs. Every organisation that should have spoken pretended it didn’t happen.

William Neil McCasland. Retired Major General. United States Air Force. Commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson from 2011 to 2013. A $4.4 billion science and technology portfolio. Every directorate. Every program. Including the Materials Directorate. Including Hardwick’s team. Including the Mondaloy cost-sharing contracts with Aerojet Rocketdyne. He was the institutional apex of the triangle — the man who authorised the programs Monica Jacinto’s alloy went into.

He was also named in the 2016 WikiLeaks release of John Podesta’s emails as a key figure in UAP disclosure discussions, described as very very aware of what was being investigated given his position at Wright-Patterson. He commanded Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico. He served as Director of Special Programs at the Pentagon — oversight of every DoD Special Access Program.

On February 27 2026 — eight days after President Trump signed a directive ordering the identification and release of UAP files — McCasland’s wife left for a medical appointment at 11:10am. She had seen him before she left. A repairman had been the last external contact at around 10am. She returned at 12:04pm.

He was gone.

Left behind: phone, watch, glasses, all wearable devices. Everything that broadcasts location or timestamps movement.

Took: a backpack, his wallet, a .38 calibre revolver with leather holster.

Law enforcement quietly walked back the cognitive decline framing that the Silver Alert had initially established. A senior investigator stated explicitly there was no indication McCasland was disoriented or confused — that he would still be the most intelligent person in any room.

The FBI joined the investigation. The case has not been resolved.

He has not been found.

NewsNation confirmed in national broadcast coverage this week that the project was funded by the US government and overseen by McCasland. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department told Newsweek they are actively looking into whether there is any connection between the two disappearances.

Law enforcement is now asking publicly what the OSINT community has been asking for months.

The River

These three people were not connected by the same river of money.

They were the river.

Hardwick and Jacinto co-invented the alloy at Rockwell in the 1990s. After that split Hardwick ran government qualification at AFRL while Jacinto ran contractor production at Aerojet Rocketdyne. When McCasland took command of AFRL in May 2011 Hardwick was still there. Her materials research program reported through his authority. The Mondaloy cost-sharing contracts with Aerojet Rocketdyne flowed through both of them.

The metallurgist who understood the crystallography. The engineer who scaled it for production. The general who greenlit the programs it went into.

Every person who held the complete picture of how this alloy moved from a lab bench to inside an American rocket engine is now dead or missing.

Dallis Hardwick. Dead 2014.

Monica Jacinto Reza. Vanished June 2025.

William Neil McCasland. Vanished February 2026.

The chain is not frayed. It is severed.

The Wider Picture

The Sentinel Network’s ongoing investigation — The Long Count — has documented a broader cluster of AFRL-connected deaths in the same accelerating window.

Three people connected to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base died on October 25 2025. Jacob Prichard, Jaymee Prichard, and First Lieutenant Jaime Gustitus. Law enforcement has documented this as a murder-suicide with a named perpetrator. The mechanism is different in character from the Reza and McCasland disappearances and should be treated as such.

Carl Grillmair — a Caltech astronomer connected to NEOWISE pipeline and NEO Surveyor asteroid and comet hazard research — was shot dead on his front porch on February 16 2026. A named suspect has been charged with murder.

I am not claiming these cases are operationally connected to the Mondaloy Triangle. Named perpetrators, documented mechanisms, and separate investigative threads distinguish them from the Reza and McCasland disappearances.

What I am noting is the texture of the window. The concentration. The acceleration. Nine months. Multiple AFRL-adjacent deaths and disappearances culminating in the disappearance of the man who commanded the entire laboratory.

Republican Representative Eric Burlison — who serves on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee which has held UAP hearings — called it really disturbing for someone believed to hold significant information to disappear this way.

Why It Matters

I want to be precise about what I am and am not claiming.

I am not claiming I know what happened to Monica Jacinto Reza or William Neil McCasland. I am not claiming a single coordinated conspiracy with a central architect.

What I am claiming is verifiable and documented. The complete human chain of custody for a strategic national asset — a material that ended America’s dependence on Russian rocket engines — has been broken within a twelve year window that is accelerating. The institutional silence from every organisation that should have spoken is complete across multiple independent entities. The public information environment around the material is thin in ways that the classification architecture only partially explains.

And the feeling you had when you did that search at the beginning of this article — that mismatch between what should exist and what actually does — that feeling is your pattern recognition working correctly.

Normal high-value strategic materials have thick public footprints. Mondaloy doesn’t. That gap is not an accident of obscurity. It is the signature of a material that was documented when it needed to be proven and then allowed to quietly disappear from view once it achieved its purpose.

The absence is the data.

Two women at Rockwell in the 1990s found the compositional sweet spot that the entire aerospace industry couldn’t find. They named it after themselves. They spent twenty years keeping it funded through programs that came and went. They scaled it from a lab bench to twelve components inside the engines replacing Russian rockets.

And now you can barely find their names on the internet.

That’s where we are.