Roger’s Bacon is an evolutionary biologist who turned his tool set on the related problem of how cultures mutate, compete, hybridise and evolve.

Had a great time chopping it up with Shane Simonsen on a wide range of topics (very) loosely related to cultural evolution.

Podcast link: Spotify, Apple

Programming note: things have been slow around here because 1) I made a human four months ago, and 2) I am working on a new project that involves significant amounts of writing and organizational groundwork — stay tuned!