Secretorum

Secretorum

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Alaina Drake's avatar
Alaina Drake
6d

Hearty congratulations!

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1 reply by Roger’s Bacon
Cicero Santos's avatar
Cicero Santos
4dEdited

Geração, gestação, nascimento e vida, é uma sequencia eterna a ocupar a filosofia, as religiões, e novas formas de questionamentos do fenômeno e formas de interpretação. E o pai foi feliz em homenagear o filho, como sua semente, lembrando já na abertura: O trabalho mais pesado foi da esposa. Um lindo garoto de olhos escuros, e penetrantes, parece refletir em todo o texto de Roger...É a vida...em toda a sua grandiosidade, tudo isso é Deus, ou o melhor de Deus! Parabéns Roger, a sua escrita que se fez a circularidade no trio: Pai, Mãe e Filho!

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