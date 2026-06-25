Secretorum

Secretorum

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nathan Keller's avatar
Nathan Keller
4d

Roger's Bacon ‘forgot to mention what a stud you are. A brilliant sequence of good scholarship, I was excited by your tying the Lionhead to the comics which then you left mostly as a suggestion. Because you are an experimentalist with an ethos! And a polished writer. I send you up as the funnicular this place can be. It waa you wrote the play about an agon between sports fans and aristotelians I think couple years ago? It was a kind ofcontest for attn,… I might restack that today.

Reply
Share
Nathan Keller's avatar
Nathan Keller
5d

Secretly in a lot of cases comic artists are one half of a team. In the month it takes approximately for a person to assemble 26 pages they have contact and borrow from and doodle their collaborator in costumes and shiningly nude from almost the distance you describe of words. Blackhole artist has some kind of powerful booster to make that tremendous show of fear and loathing. Maybe his is all the dazed and confused scripts about highschool but I expect his life partner fed him while that book was in the making. The early american comics came from a foment in which if you look at School arts Magazine from the 30s art teachers were asking young children for designs at the formal level of what we would call commercial design. And bringing those out of the kids. The comic artists are kind of a falling off from this high level. But they achieved a kind of 1 good registering the line art with the color print and 2 an acceptance for very sketch swift marks indicating cityscapes and bodies so godlike they behave like John Carter of mars with thousand league boots to fly. The alternative stream is like a Mister Natural pratfalling and Charlie Chaplinning.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Roger's Bacon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture