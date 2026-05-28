The Barbarian
the holy man
I have known many gods. He who denies them is as blind as he who trusts them too deeply. I seek not beyond death...
Let me live deeply while I live; let me know the rich juices of red meat and stinging wine on my plate, the hot embrace of white arms, the mad exultation of battle..
Let teachers and priests and philosophers brood over questions of reality and illusion. I know this: if life is an illusion, then I am no less an illusion, and being thus, the illusion is real to me. I live, I burn with life, I love, I slay, and I am content.
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