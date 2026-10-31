“The Thunder, Perfect Mind” is a Coptic language text originally discovered in the Nag Hammadi library in 1945. It follows a poetic structure, and has received scholarly attention for its gnomic style and unclear subject. It speaks about the divine in paradoxical terms, as both honored and cursed, as life and death, and as both the cause of peace and war.
The 2026 Spo0o0oky szn recitation…
Title: Perfect Thunder, Perfect Mind
Music: “Theme One” by Lucrecia Dalt
Words: adapted from “The Thunder, Perfect Mind” (and a snippet of dialogue from the movie Rabbit Trap)
The 2025 Spo0o0oky szn recitation…
Title: a wild god who waits for us
Music: “Theme Three” by Lucrecia Dalt
Words: me (and a snippet of dialogue from the movie Rabbit Trap)
And the 2026 Spo0o0oky szn picture party…
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