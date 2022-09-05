Secretorum

Secretorum

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Étienne Fortier-Dubois's avatar
Étienne Fortier-Dubois
Sep 5, 2022

That same "review-of-the-review" commenter gave me 8/10 and a generally positive critique, but also said I had written "ACX bait." What's funny is that I didn't even write my book review specifically for the ACX contest, so it was wrong. And yet, I couldn't stop thinking about that for days!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Roger’s Bacon and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Roger's Bacon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture