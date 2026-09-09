Secretorum

Secretorum

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Luke Lea's avatar
Luke Lea
4d

Nice piece. Deus ex machina is a real thing. I write about it here: https://shorturl.at/GK8zU

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Sol Hando's avatar
Sol Hando
6d

You remind me of Sam Chris.

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