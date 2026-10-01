Secretorum

Secretorum

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Luke Lea's avatar
Luke Lea
4d

A genius, clearly.

Reply
Share
Tyger AC's avatar
Tyger AC
2d

Thank you, a beautiful rendition of an inspiring life.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Roger's Bacon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture