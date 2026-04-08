Secretorum

Secretorum

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John's avatar
John
3d

I like this idea a lot. I've always viewed the concept of engaging with someone's soul as sending messages across an impassable void, hoping in blind faith that the communication is received. In this framework, where you could physically reach into the soul, we all have connections to a truly shared space.

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Alephwyr's avatar
Alephwyr
3d

It's important to have agreeable expressions of things.

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