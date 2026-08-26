Secretorum

Secretorum

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
A Feral Grin's avatar
A Feral Grin
3d

Pretty much....I feel it.

Reply
Share
AnotherOther's avatar
AnotherOther
3d

this is great. it really reminded me of Ligottis Special Plan For This World.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Roger's Bacon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture